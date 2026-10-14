BIS Western Regional Office Celebrates Manak Mahotsav On World Standards Day 2026 For Affordable And Clean Energy |

Mumbai: The Western regional office of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at Mumbai celebrated World Standards Day 2026 through ‘Manak Mahotsav’. The event was centred on Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7): Affordable and Clean Energy, highlighting the vital role of Indian Standards in promoting energy efficiency, clean energy technologies, industrial sustainability, and access to safe and reliable energy solutions.

Industry Experts Gather At SEEPZ

The celebration was organised at Bharat Ratnam Mega Common Facility Centre at SEEPZ and brought together distinguished academicians, industry representatives, technical experts and BIS officials to deliberate on the contribution of standardisation towards sustainable development and India's transition to cleaner energy systems.

The event featured Padma Vibhushan Prof. M. M. Sharma, former Director of the University Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT), as the chief guest. He emphasised the importance of scientific advancement, technological innovation and quality-oriented approaches in addressing emerging industrial and sustainability challenges. He underscored the need to leverage scientific knowledge and standardisation to support sustainable industrial growth and the development of energy-efficient and environmentally responsible technologies.

Industry Leaders Highlight Quality Standards

The Guests of Honour, Statcon Energiaa’s director Pranjal Pande and chief CRM and Tubes at Tata Steel, Shashi Bhushan, shared their perspectives on the importance of quality, standardisation and technological innovation in supporting sustainable industrial practices and the development of clean energy solutions.

A felicitation ceremony was organised to recognise recipients of All India First Licences, well-performing Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs), laboratories and other stakeholders for their contributions to strengthening quality infrastructure and promoting BIS initiatives.

The technical sessions formed a key component of Manak Mahotsav, focusing on the role of Indian Standards in enabling affordable, safe, and sustainable energy solutions. Delegates spoke on innovation for efficiency and affordability as well as the importance of quality steel in sustainable development. They also discussed emerging clean energy technologies and battery energy storage systems, highlighting their relevance to the clean energy transition.

The technical deliberations underscored the importance of standardisation in ensuring quality, safety, performance and reliability while fostering innovation and building confidence among consumers and industry stakeholders. The discussions highlighted how Indian Standards contribute to improving energy efficiency, supporting emerging technologies, and facilitating the adoption of cleaner energy alternatives.

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