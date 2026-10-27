Navi Mumbai: Citizens Launch Clean Air Collective To Demand Stronger Pollution Control Measures

Owe Earth’s initiative seeks to unite residents and community groups in the fight against air pollution | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 27, 2026: Concerned over worsening air quality across Navi Mumbai, residents, environmentalists and activists have come together to launch the Navi Mumbai Clean Air Collective, a citizen-led platform aimed at mobilising public participation and demanding stronger action from multiple authorities on pollution control.

The collective, announced by environmental organisation Owe Earth, has been positioned as a shared citizens' initiative rather than the effort of a single individual.

Its members say the platform will focus on community action, research, public consultations, petitions, awareness campaigns and civic advocacy to address the city's growing air pollution concerns.

“This is not my initiative; it is our initiative. It belongs to every citizen who is willing to take responsibility and participate in securing our right to clean air,” said Kapithra Kannapiran, founder of Owe Earth.

Residents Mobilised For Clean Air

The group plans to bring together residents, students, housing societies and local communities to build awareness about air quality and aerosol pollution in Navi Mumbai while encouraging citizens to contribute through verified information, research, creative campaigns and on-ground activities.

Unlike a conventional information-sharing group, the collective says it expects members to actively participate in climate action initiatives and citizen engagement programmes.

Authorities To Face Calls For Accountability

The initiative also seeks to create a transparent system of citizen reporting on air pollution while pressing for greater accountability from authorities. Members say they intend to seek coordinated action from agencies including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Navi Mumbai Traffic Police, MIDC, construction and real estate developers, and elected representatives.

The collective opined that Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, includes the right to a clean environment and protection from polluted air and water.

According to Kapithra, senior environmental activists will guide the initiative, while individual conversations with volunteers will be held to organise work across different focus areas.

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Calling air pollution a human-made problem requiring multi-stakeholder solutions, the collective has urged citizens to unite and demand cleaner air, stressing that “clean and healthy air is non-negotiable” and that residents must collectively seek answers from authorities responsible for protecting public health.

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