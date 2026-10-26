Mumbai Air Pollution: AQI Remains Above 100 As BMC Resumes Concretisation Work On 112 Roads Across 26 Wards

Mumbai's road concretisation drive resumes across 26 civic wards as the BMC monitors dust-control measures amid continued air pollution concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Apart from around 3,200 active construction sites across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also tasked with inspecting several public infrastructure projects, such as Metro lines, flyovers and road works, to ensure air pollution mitigation measures are followed. Construction activities are a major source of dust pollution, resulting in a decline in the air quality index (AQI).

Post-monsoon, from October 1, the BMC has begun cement concretisation of 112 roads across 26 civic wards. Most of the works that resumed include roads left incomplete before the monsoon.

The BMC will start concretising the remaining 269 roads in the coming months. The entire project includes the concretisation of 2,178 roads across Mumbai, of which 82 per cent is complete so far.

"The deadline to complete the works undertaken under Phase 1 is December 2026, of which 90% is completed. And completion target for roads undertaken under Phase 2 is May 2027, of which 70% is complete. We are carrying out work in full swing to ensure the deadlines are met," said a senior officer from the BMC Roads Department.

Several Areas Record Poor Air Quality

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI of Mumbai on Monday was 105. The areas with the poorest AQI were Navy Nagar-Colaba (165), Bandra Kurla Complex (151), Worli (139) and Mazgaon (135).

The BMC officer said the air pollution control guidelines prescribed for construction sites are applicable to road works as well, and contractors have been directed to follow them.

"The on-ground squads of BMC inspects the work sites, while instructions are given to Sub-Engineers also to inspect," the officer added.

Since the withdrawal of the monsoon, construction activities have resumed across the metropolis, resulting in dust pollution. Changes in weather conditions and wind patterns further deteriorate the AQI as dust particles remain suspended in the air.

The city has been witnessing hazy and smoggy skies since last week, and the AQI has remained above 100 consistently, with some areas recording levels above 150.

Road Concretisation Project Details

Total roads undertaken under Phases 1 and 2: 2,178

Work completed: 1,608

Partially completed: 301

Works yet to start: 269

Road works resumed from October 1: 112

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Areas With The Poorest AQI On Monday

According to CPCB data, the following areas recorded the highest AQI levels on Monday:

Navy Nagar-Colaba: 165

Bandra Kurla Complex: 151

Worli: 139

Mazgaon: 135

Deonar: 120

Malad West: 118

Andheri East: 113

Bhandup West: 111

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