Festive Fervour At Dalal Street: Sensex Hits 80,000 Mark Again, Nifty Makes Gains As Well

Representative Image

After a chaotic trading week, the markets have ushered into positive territory, chiming in with the festive fever. This week comes with myraid festivities, embellishing the possibility of better trade. The festivities this week will start with Dhanteras on October 29, Choti Diwali on October 30, and major Diwali celebrations on October 31/November 1. Goverdhan Puja on November 2 and Bhai Dooj on November 3.

The markets will also have the auspicious Muharat trading on Friday, November 1.

Market Recap

Coming back to the equity markets, on Monday, October 28, as the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex rose in value with gains of 602.75 points, or 0.76 per cent, ending the day at 80,005.04. Similarly, the NSE Nifty increased in value by 186.55 points or 0.77 per cent, to close at 24,367.35.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in green. The index closed at 51,345.60, increasing by 558.15 or 1.10 per cent.

This came to pass as the Indian market struggled with FPI exodus in the trading sessions last week.

The BSE Sensex index crossed the 80k mark again.

Read Also Sensex & Nifty End With Deep Cuts As Markets End A Jittery Week In Red

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included ICICI Bank and Adani Ports, with gains of over 3 per cent. In addition, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra made gains of 2 per cent.

Losers: Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Markets In The Morning

The Sensex began the day at 79,653.67 after closing at 79,402.29 on Friday. The Nifty started at 24,336.70 after closing at 24,180.80 on Friday. Nifty Bank opened at 51,061.35 points.

Japan's Nikkei gained 1.82 per cent or 691.61 points, tipping over the 38.6k mark, closing at 38,605.53. | Wikipedia

Asian Markets

The Asian markets flourished green with great momentum as the indices closed on a positive note. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.82 per cent or 691.61 points, tipping over the 38.6k mark, closing at 38,605.53.

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,657.78, gaining by 1.51 per cent or 39.46 points. As we move to China, the Hang Seng also closed in green with marginal gains in its numbers. The index closed with a minor uptick of 0.045 per cent or 9.21 points, at 20,599.36.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite also ended the day's trade in the green with gains of under 1 per cent. The index rose by 0.68 per cent or 22.50 points of its value and closed at 3,322.20.

The CSI 300 index also rose by 0.20 per cent or 7.74 points, climbing to 3,964.16 points. South Korea's KOSPI has a different story to tell as it closed in green with major gains of 1.13 per cent or 29.16 points, rising to 2,612.43.