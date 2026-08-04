Fermenta Biotech Lists On NSE, Dual-Exchange Presence Set To Widen Investor Access

Fermenta Biotech listed 2.94 crore shares on the NSE. |

Mumbai: Fermenta Biotech Limited formally listed its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on August 4, 2026, strengthening its presence in India’s capital markets.

The company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of Vitamin D3 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). It also offers nutritional ingredients, green chemistry solutions, specialised APIs and customised food premixes.

Trading Details

A total of 2,94,30,987 equity shares, with a face value of ₹5 each, have been admitted for trading on the NSE under the symbol “FERMENTA”. The shares carry the ISIN INE225B01021.

Fermenta’s equity shares will continue to trade on the BSE under Scrip Code 506414. The dual listing is expected to improve accessibility for investors, increase market visibility and support more efficient price discovery.

The milestone was marked by a ceremonial bell-ringing event at NSE’s Exchange Plaza in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Representatives from the NSE, Fermenta’s board, senior management and other stakeholders attended the event.

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75-Year Journey

Founded in 1951, Fermenta is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2026. The company has been listed on the BSE since 1977 and has nearly five decades of experience as a publicly traded enterprise.

Fermenta has expanded from its pharmaceutical and biotechnology roots into a global manufacturing company serving customers in more than 60 countries. Its operations are supported by technical expertise, international compliance standards and certifications.

Wider Participation

Managing Director Prashant Nagre said the NSE listing was a significant milestone and would enable participation from a wider investor community.

He added that Fermenta would continue strengthening its capabilities across nutrition, food fortification, green chemistry and specialised solutions.

According to Nagre, the NSE listing also reinforces the company’s commitment to transparency, responsible governance and regular shareholder engagement. He thanked Fermenta’s promoters, board members, shareholders, employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders for their continued support and confidence.