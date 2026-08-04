Bharti Hexacom Q1 Profit Rises 23% To ₹482 Crore, Higher ARPU & Broadband Expansion Drive Revenue Growth

Bharti Hexacom’s Q1 FY27 net income rose 23.2% to ₹482 crore. |

New Delhi: Bharti Hexacom reported strong financial and operational performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, supported by higher mobile revenue, improved average revenue per user (ARPU) and rapid expansion of its home broadband business.

The company’s total revenue increased 10.9 percent year-on-year and 4 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,510 crore in Q1 FY27, according to its audited financial results announced on August 4.

Profit Rises

Net income before exceptional items climbed 23.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 482 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA rose 13 percent to Rs 1,375 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved by 99 basis points to 54.8 percent. EBITDA after lease expenses increased 12.2 percent to Rs 1,211 crore, with the margin rising 57 basis points to 48.2 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax grew 13.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 770 crore. The EBIT margin expanded by 74 basis points to 30.7 percent.

Mobile Growth

Mobile services revenue increased 9.3 percent year-on-year, helped by customer additions and a continued focus on acquiring high-value users.

Mobile ARPU rose to Rs 259 from Rs 246 in the corresponding quarter last year. The number of smartphone data customers increased by 1.3 million year-on-year and 0.3 million sequentially. These users now account for 80 percent of Bharti Hexacom’s total mobile customer base.

Mobile data traffic surged 30.5 percent to 2,381 petabytes. Average monthly data consumption per customer reached 36.2 GB.

The company also launched Postpaid Fast Lane, a service powered by 5G network-slicing technology. It deployed 399 towers over the past year to improve coverage and customer experience.

Broadband Expansion

Revenue from the Homes, Offices and Other services segment jumped 61.4 percent year-on-year, led by the expansion of Wi-Fi and IPTV offerings.

The segment added 4.16 lakh customers over the past year, taking its total base to 9 lakh. Its fibre network footprint expanded to 121 cities from 115 cities in Q1 FY26.

Quarterly capital expenditure stood at Rs 382 crore. The annualised net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 0.80 from 1.30 a year earlier, indicating a stronger balance sheet.