Emami Standalone Profit Rises 11.72% To ₹182.22 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Emami Limited announced on Thursday that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 rose by 11.72 per cent to ₹182.22 crore, compared with ₹163.09 crore in the same period last year.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹779.92 crore, an increase from ₹756.46 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Total income for the quarter was ₹833.10 crore, up from ₹777.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Expense Details

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹564.48 crore, compared with ₹555.89 crore in the same quarter last year. Employee benefits expense increased to ₹94.75 crore from ₹93.25 crore.

Other Financial Highlights

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹4.17, up from ₹3.74 in the year-ago quarter. The board meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 1:35 P.M.

Board Approves Results

The company's board of directors considered and approved the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The results, along with the limited review report, are available on the company's website.

Tax Utilisation

Emami utilised MAT Credit of ₹13.45 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The MAT credit balance as of 30 June 2026 stood at ₹604.92 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.