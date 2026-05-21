Emami Limited Reports 4% Drop In Q4 FY26 Revenue, Net Profit Declines 12% YoY On Lower Sales

Emami Limited reported a 3.9 person decline in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 925.1 crore. | Image: Emami (Representative)

Mumbai: FMCG company Emami Limited reported a decline in consolidated earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as lower sales and higher operating costs impacted profitability.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 925.1 crore in Q4 FY26, down 3.9 person from Rs 963.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit fell 12 person year-on-year to Rs 143.2 crore from Rs 162.2 crore.

The company’s total income came in at Rs 948.3 crore during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Emami’s revenue declined 20 person from Rs 1,151.8 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also dropped 55 person sequentially from Rs 319.5 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 738.4 crore compared with Rs 767.6 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA was reported at Rs 403.2 crore against Rs 209.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 240.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company also recorded an exceptional item of Rs 10.2 crore during FY26 linked to incremental employee benefit costs arising from implementation of new labour codes.

What Drove The Numbers?

Domestic revenue contributed Rs 744.9 crore to quarterly sales, while overseas revenue stood at Rs 180.2 crore. International business remained relatively stable compared with the year-ago period, but domestic demand softness affected overall growth.

Advertisement and sales promotion expenses increased to Rs 191.1 crore from Rs 188.9 crore a year ago, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 121.5 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 3.28 for the quarter compared with Rs 3.72 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Emami reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,779.5 crore compared with Rs 3,809.2 crore in FY25. Annual net profit declined to Rs 775.3 crore from Rs 802.7 crore a year earlier.

During the year, the company recognised MAT credit of Rs 84.2 crore. Emami also announced plans to acquire the remaining stake in Axiom Ayurveda and a 60 person stake in IncNut Digital for expansion into digital-first brands.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.