Bharti Airtel Consolidated Net Profit Rises 34.89% To ₹1,001.16 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,001.16 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 34.89 per cent increase compared to ₹742.18 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹5,853.91 crore, up from ₹4,946.26 crore in Q1 FY26, representing an 18.35 per cent year-on-year growth.

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹5,944.57 crore, an 18.96 per cent rise from ₹4,997.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Expense Overview

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹2,523.63 crore, compared to ₹2,162.39 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a 16.71 per cent rise. This includes network operating expenses of ₹1,080.97 crore and license fee/spectrum charges of ₹417.20 crore.

Exceptional Items

During the quarter, the Group recognised an exceptional charge of ₹353.40 crore due to a provision for the in-principle settlement of a commercial dispute in one of its African subsidiaries.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹13.38, an increase from ₹10.26 in the year-ago period.

Strategic Developments

In Q1 FY27, Bharti Airtel completed a composite transaction involving the issuance of 14,67,61,335 equity shares to Indian Continental Investment Limited (ICIL) at ₹1,923 per share.

This transaction, valued at ₹28,222.20 crore, increased the Group's effective shareholding in Airtel Africa from 62.62 per cent to 78.93 per cent.

Additionally, Airtel Africa bought back shares worth ₹43 million (₹4.30 crore at an exchange rate of ₹83.39/$) under its share buy-back programme, further increasing the Group's effective shareholding in Airtel Africa to 79.11 per cent as of June 30, 2026.

Board Meeting and Approval

The consolidated financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 4 August 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.