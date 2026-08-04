BSE Launches Closing Auction Session, Over 400 Trading Members Participate Across 200 Stocks

BSE successfully launched its Closing Auction Session. |

Mumbai: BSE Ltd has successfully introduced the Closing Auction Session (CAS), marking an important change in the way final share prices are determined at the end of a trading day.

The mechanism was implemented in line with guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the exchange’s standard operating procedures.

More than 400 trading members participated in the first session, covering over 200 listed stocks. BSE said the system worked smoothly and the market remained stable during the entire process.

Auction Timings

The Closing Auction Session began at its scheduled time of 3:15 pm. Trading members were allowed to start entering their orders from 3:20 pm.

The auction ended randomly between 3:28 pm and 3:30 pm. BSE then announced the final closing reference prices to the market at 3:32 pm.

A post-closing trading session was held between 3:50 pm and 4 pm. This session was also completed successfully without any major technical or operational issues.

Under the revised market schedule, trading in the derivatives segment ended at 3:40 pm.

Smooth Operations

BSE said all the main features of the new auction system worked as planned. The mechanism accepted and processed both limit-price and market-price orders.

Orders were matched using the prescribed equilibrium price method. This method determines a closing price based on available buy and sell orders during the auction period.

The benchmark Sensex registered only a marginal decline of 0.048% compared with the reference price calculated at 3:15 pm. This indicated that the introduction of the new system did not create major price volatility.

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Participation Expected To Rise

BSE said the Closing Auction Session is expected to make the market-closing process more efficient, transparent and reliable.

The exchange expects participation in the auction to increase over the coming days as brokers, investors and other market participants become familiar with the new system.

The mechanism is aimed at improving closing-price discovery by bringing together orders during a dedicated auction window.

Meanwhile, BSE shares traded higher at Rs 3,590.60 on Tuesday. According to NSE data, the stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,446.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,021.50.