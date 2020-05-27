Extremely ridiculous: Kent RO's atta maker ad featuring Hema Malini called out for 'offensive' poster

Indian healthcare products company Kent RO Systems that features veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini in advertisements, has been called out for its latest coronavirus preventive poster on social media.

The posters are a part of their Instagram campaign which read as, "Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected. Don't compromise on health and purity. Choose Kent atta and break maker for hands-free kneading of dough. Let automation take care of hygiene this time."

The screenshots of the advertisement were shared on Twitter, and many social media users panned the company for its choice of words.