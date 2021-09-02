Experiential learning platform Habbit raises $320K in pre-Seed round

Habbit, an interactive online learning platform for new age digital skills and hobbies, has raised $320K in pre-Seed round led by Ashok Goyal, ex-Supervisory Board Member, Sanjeev Goenka Group, ex-Managing Director, Philips Carbon Black and ex-President of KEC International, with participation from a clutch of well-known angel investors.

The funds will be primarily used towards growing their community of users, onboarding new mentors and to further develop the product.

The angel investors who participated in the round include Rajinder Mohan, Founder and CEO, RT Vision Technologies and Bitcomm Technologies, Gaurav Vij, Regional Head, East, Sanctum Wealth Management, Geeta Ahluwalia, Founder, Aanchal Apparels Private Limited and Kunal Ojha S/O Vijay Ojha, Chairman, Techno Relief Group.

Founded in September 2020 by Somnath Sandeep and Raghav Goyal, alumni of BITS-Pilani, Habbit was founded with a two fold goal in mind --to help learners upskill to become creators and to support existing creators monetize to become micro-entrepreneurs, and to encourage people to have a hobby. Learners can opt for one-on-one tutoring for a personalized learning experience, or join a small group of passionate learners. Additionally, learners can also attend concise one-time classes or workshops to learn a skill together.

Somnath Sandeep, Co-Founder, Habbit, said, “In just three months of full fledged product launch, we have expanded our community to 5000+ learners and conducted 400+ learning sessions. The new investments will primarily accelerate product development, expanding our content, and creator base to cover unique learning experiences for our learners”

Ashok Goyal, Lead Investor, ex-Supervisory Board Member, Sanjeev Goenka Group, ex-Managing Director, Philips Carbon Black and ex-President, KEC International, said “I believe that Habbit is solving a large unmet need in the market with its focus on creating a one-stop platform for learning creative and digital skills and hobbies. The young team has shown impressive growth within a short period of time. I am happy to be a part of their growth story”

Raghav Goyal, Co-Founder, Habbit, said, “With the world continuing to endure the effects of the pandemic, not only are people looking for creative ways to invest their time to avoid burnout from our everyday hustle, but also pursue it as a side or main gig. ”

Habbit currently offers 42 skills under 7 categories that include art, music, design, games, fitness, dance and gardening. In the next few months, the startup plans to introduce learning experiences in new age digital skill, self-care, culinary arts and photography.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:45 PM IST