 Exide Energy Solutions Commissions 6 GWh lithium-ion Cell Manufacturing Facility
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Exide Energy Solutions Commissions 6 GWh lithium-ion Cell Manufacturing Facility

Exide Industries Limited's material subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited, has completed the commissioning of the first phase of its 6 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Exide Energy Solutions Commissions 6 GWh lithium-ion Cell Manufacturing Facility
Exide Energy |

Mumbai: Exide Industries Limited announced on 23 September 2026 that its material subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), has commissioned Phase-I of its lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility.

Facility Details

The new facility, with a capacity of 6 GWh (gigawatt-hours), is located at Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka. Its commissioning was completed on 23 September 2026.

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Strategic Importance

According to the company, the facility is designed to produce advanced lithium-ion cells across various chemistries and form factors. This will enable EESL to cater to a broad spectrum of mobility and energy storage applications.

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Company Background

Exide Industries Limited is listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange with scrip codes 15060 and 10015060, on BSE with scrip code 500086, and on the National Stock Exchange with the symbol EXIDEIND. Jitendra Kumar serves as the Company Secretary & President (Legal & Corporate Affairs).

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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