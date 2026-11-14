Euro Panel Products Posts ₹4.96 Crore Net Profit For September Quarter On Revenue Of ₹152.13 Crore

Euro Panel |

Mumbai: Euro Panel Products Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.96 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by revenue from operations of ₹152.13 crore during the July-September period.

The company's latest financial results also showed total consolidated income of ₹152.74 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue Crosses ₹152 Crore

Euro Panel Products recorded revenue from operations of ₹152.13 crore during Q2 FY27. Other income contributed ₹60.39 lakh, taking total consolidated income to ₹152.74 crore.

The figures highlight the company's operating revenue contribution to its overall income during the September quarter. However, corresponding figures for Q2 FY26 were not provided, making a year-on-year revenue comparison unavailable.

Net Profit At ₹4.96 Crore

The company reported a consolidated profit before tax of ₹6.83 crore for the quarter. Tax expenses stood at ₹1.87 crore, resulting in a net profit of ₹4.96 crore.

Based on revenue from operations, Euro Panel Products recorded a net profit margin of approximately 3.3% during the quarter. The results provide an overview of the company's profitability during the second quarter of the current financial year.

Earnings Per Share

Euro Panel Products reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹2.03 for Q2 FY27. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹2.03, based on equity shares carrying a face value of ₹10 each.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, the company reported total consolidated income of ₹272.90 crore. Net profit for the six months ended September 30, 2026, stood at ₹9.74 crore. The half-year figures indicate that Euro Panel Products remained profitable during the April-September period.

Going forward, investors will monitor revenue performance, operating expenses and profitability in subsequent quarters. Comparative financial data will be important for assessing the company's growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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