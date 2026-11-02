Eureka Forbes Reports Standalone Revenue Of Rs 889.59 Crore In Q2

Eureka Forbes |

Mumbai: Eureka Forbes Limited, a company operating in the water purification and home appliances segment, reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹889.59 crore for the second quarter of FY27, ended September 30, 2026, according to its regulatory filing.

The company recorded a standalone net profit of ₹73.34 crore during the July-September quarter, while total income stood at ₹895.70 crore.

Eureka Forbes Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

According to the company's unaudited financial results, revenue from operations reached ₹889.59 crore during Q2 FY27. Total income for the quarter was reported at ₹89,570.03 lakh, equivalent to ₹895.70 crore.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹7,333.89 lakh, or ₹73.34 crore, reflecting the company's reported standalone profitability for the quarter. The disclosed figures provide an overview of Eureka Forbes' revenue generation and earnings during the second quarter of the current financial year.

Eureka Forbes Board Approves Quarterly Results

The board of directors of Eureka Forbes approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results at its meeting held on November 2, 2026. The approval covered the company's financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company disclosed the board's decisions through its regulatory filing, providing information on its quarterly earnings and corporate governance developments.

Homi Katgara Reappointed As Independent Director

Apart from approving the Q2 FY27 financial results, the board also approved the reappointment of Homi Katgara as a non-executive independent director for a second term. The decision forms part of the company's board-related corporate announcements.

Eureka Forbes Q2 FY27 Results: Key Takeaways

The quarterly disclosure highlighted standalone revenue of ₹889.59 crore, total income of ₹895.70 crore and net profit of ₹73.34 crore.

The supplied information does not include year-on-year or sequential comparative figures, so changes in revenue and profitability cannot be independently established.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.