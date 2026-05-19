Eureka Forbes Reports 12% Revenue Growth, PAT Up 3.1% In Q4

Eureka Forbes’ Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose 12 percent YoY to Rupees 683.7 crore, while PAT grew 3.1 percent to Rupees 51.0 crore. |

Mumbai: Eureka Forbes Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 683.7 crore for Q4 FY26, up 12 percent from Rupees 612.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax rose 3.1 percent year-on-year to Rupees 51.0 crore from Rupees 49.5 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.9 percent from Rupees 645.4 crore in Q3 FY26. PAT rose sharply from Rupees 10.0 crore in the previous quarter, helped by the absence of an exceptional expense in Q4.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income stood at Rupees 688.6 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 650.8 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 617.0 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax was Rupees 68.6 crore, up 3.2 percent year-on-year and 401 percent quarter-on-quarter. Total expenses increased 12 percent year-on-year to Rupees 620.0 crore. In Q3 FY26, the company had recorded an exceptional expense of Rupees 40.4 crore linked to the notified Labour Codes and retiral benefits.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said the group is primarily engaged in the business of health, hygiene products, and related services. It added that performance is reviewed as one business, so no separate segment reporting is provided under Ind AS 108.

Employee benefit expense for FY26 included Rupees 22.1 crore towards equity-settled share-based payment transactions. Basic and diluted EPS for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 2.62 each, compared with Rupees 2.56 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 2,709 crore, up 11 percent from Rupees 2,437 crore in FY25. PAT declined 1.1 percent to Rupees 162.6 crore from Rupees 164.4 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 219.3 crore, compared with Rupees 220.7 crore in FY25. Total expenses rose to Rupees 2,473 crore from Rupees 2,235 crore. The board also approved the appointments of the cost auditor and internal auditor for FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.