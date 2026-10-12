Upgrade To Hands-Free Cleaning With Eureka Forbes Grand Festive Sale: Bring Home A Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Today At 50% Off

Eureka Forbes is offering festive deals on its SmartClean robotic vacuum cleaner range, featuring automated vacuuming, smart mopping and app-based controls | File Photo

The festive season brings with it one of the most awaited times for every Indian household. From buying home decor to planning family gatherings, there is so much to do. But for most homes, the festive season actually means getting rid of dirt, germs and stains from edges, corners, under the furniture and the entire house.

Even in situations where your househelp isn't available, your cleaning doesn't have to wait. So forget about days off, a change in plan or last minute cancellation as we understand that cleaning your house is an everyday need. That's where automated cleaning can make a huge difference. An intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner that vacuums 99.99% of dirt and ensures germfree, spotless mopping so your home stays clean with minimal efforts. With Eureka Forbes Grand Festive Sale, you get a golden opportunity for you to make the year’s smartest investment. Don’t miss this chance to bring home effortless cleaning every day!

Reap the Benefits of Smart Features When Buying a Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Robotic vacuum cleaners are super easy to use and make everyday cleaning time-saving and hassle-free. When choosing Robotic Vacuum Cleaners from Eureka Forbes, you get the following top features:

● Fully Automatic Cleaning Station: For total hands-free operation, you get Auto Dust Disposal into a dust bag for up to 75 days. Dual water tanks separate clean and dirty water with automatic refills for clean water from tank. You get Water Mop Wash technology that cleans the mop after every cycle, Hot Air-drying Technology to keep mops dry and odor-free, and automatic dirty water drainage facility.



● LiDAR 3.0 Navigation: LiDAR powered by DToF and Line Laser helps in precise navigation to map your home in just 5 minutes with 360° real-time mapping, detecting and avoiding objects as small as ~40mm.



● 18000Pa HyperSuction Power: Forbes SmartClean’s 18000Pa HyperSuction (in max mode) is designed particularly for Indian homes. Its high-velocity airflow, optimized brushes, and sealed vacuum allow powerful suction lifts fine dust, debris, and pet hair at ease. It features four modes (Quiet, Standard, Strong, Max), Auto Suction Boost for deep cleaning of carpets, and Mop Extend Technology for reaching every corner.



● NextGen Smart Battery Management: This robotic vacuum cleaner is powered by a 5200mAh battery providing up to 4 hours of runtime for ultra-quiet cleaning. It includes protection against overheating, overcharging, and short circuits, ensuring safe, reliable performance for homes up to 4BHK.

● Anti Tangling of Hair: Forbes SmartClean’s built-in design has a main roller brush that prevents tangling of hair. This maintains uninterrupted performance and reduces manual intervention.

● Advanced Deep Mopping (Lift & Extend): Advanced Deep Mopping with Lift and Extend Technology helps in hand-pop level precision on tough stains. It combines 3N of downward pressure with 180 RPM dual spinning mop heads to easily remove grime, sticky spills, and dried stains. It features Smart Mop Lifting Technology (10mm) that protects carpets by automatically raising the mop on detection. Additionally, the Mop Extend Technology reaches deep into edges and corners that most robots miss, ensuring a more thorough and complete clean every time.

● Smart Life App Control with Custom CleanAssist: You can manage cleaning remotely via the Smart Life App. It helps you schedule cleanings, set no-go zones, assign room-specific tasks, and customize suction and mop settings for a personalized cleaning experience.

● Voice Control & HEPA Filtration: You can enjoy a total hands free cleaning as this device is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can give voice commands.

● Forbes GermGuard Cleaning Liquid: You get hygiene-first cleaning liquid with a refreshing citrus fragrance that eliminates 99.999% of germs on marble, tile, and wood floors.

Massive Festive Savings Await You!

Ready to make your festive season effortless? The Eureka Forbes Grand Festive Sale is pulling out all the stops with unbeatable offers to give you the best deals of the year!

Here is why you need to grab yours right now:

● Avail Huge Discounts: Upgrade to Eureka Forbes SmartClean Series of robotic vacuum cleaners at 50% off* and get online exclusive discounts.

● Appliance Exchange Bonus: Get up to ₹2,000 off* on the exchange of your old small appliances.

● Instant Bank & UPI Discounts: Enjoy a flat 10% discount on all debit and credit card and up to ₹1,000 off on UPI transactions.

Explore the range of Eureka Forbes Robotic Vacuum Cleaners and bring home a smarter cleaning companion and spend less time cleaning and more time celebrating. Don't wait, upgrade your home, slash the prices, and step into the festivities hands-free! Head over to the sale before these deals run out.

Make the Smart Switch Today!

Upgrading to a Eureka Forbes Robotic Vacuum Cleaner means investing in effortless cleanliness, hygiene, and time saved for what truly matters this festive season. With additional savings from the Appliance Exchange Bonus, exclusive online coupons, and instant payment discounts, there has never been a better time to purchase. Head over to the Eureka Forbes Grand Festive Sale now to grab these limited-time deals before stocks run out!