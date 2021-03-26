Ethanol policy, update on new hirings, and latest on Tata-Mistry saga: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on March 26, 2021

Ethanol to replace fossil fuels?

To counter rising petrol and diesel prices, the government has allowed selling ethanol directly as a standalone fuel. With this, compatible automobiles will be able to use ethanol as a primary fuel. Under the new notification, all the oil marketing companies will be able to sell bioethanol.

Ethanol is produced by microbial fermentation of the sugar. India is a large sugar producer. Hence, this policy offers great scope to increase the usage of ethanol as a replacement fuel. India is the second-largest sugar manufacturer in the world.

Under the National Policy on Biofuels -2018, the government has allowed the usage of ethanol-blended petrol. Under this policy, OMCs were given a target of blending 20% ethanol in petrol by 2030.

Accordingly, ethanol blending in petrol has increased from 1.53% in 2013-14, to 5% in 2019-20. In 2020-21, we get petrol with 6.9% ethanol blended in it.