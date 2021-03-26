'After relentless attacks on my integrity...': Ratan Tata hails SC verdict on Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry case

In a major win for the Tata Group, the Supreme Court on Friday set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the conglomerate. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it is allowing the appeals filed by Tata Group. Ratan Tata was quick to respond to the verdict, hailing the judiciary for their work.

"All the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and those by Shapoorji Pallonji Group are liable to be dismissed," the court decreed on Friday.

Taking to Twitter with a statement, Ratan Tata said that he appreciated and was "grateful" for the Supreme Court's judgement. As he put it, the verdict reinforces the "fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary".

"It is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group," he contended.