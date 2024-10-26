 ESIC Sees 6.8% Rise In New Enrollments In August, Adds 20.74 Lakh Members
PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) logged a 6.8 per cent increase in new enrollments of members to 20.74 lakh under the ESI Scheme in August 2024 compared to the year-ago period.

ESIC had added 19.42 lakh new members in August 2023, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 20.74 lakh new employees have been added in the month of August 2024. As many as 28,917 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of August 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

The data showed that of the total members added during the month, 9.89 lakh employees amounting to around 47.68 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members was 4.14 lakh in August 2024.

Besides, a total of 60 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of August 2024 which attests to the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

