 Emirates Profits Jump 71%; Records A $5.1 Billion Profit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEmirates Profits Jump 71%; Records A $5.1 Billion Profit

Emirates Profits Jump 71%; Records A $5.1 Billion Profit

Now it has also shined on its balance sheet as well. The group announced a cumulative profit of USD 8.1 billion. In all, the 71 per cent surge amounted to an uptick of USD 5.1 billion.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Canva

One of the largest airlines in the world and its parent group, Emirates Group, recorded a massive 71 per cent in its profits. The UAE-based airline has attained greater visibility through sponsorships across the board, particularly sports teams.

Profits Jump By USD 5.1 Billion

Now it has also shined on its balance sheet as well. The group announced a cumulative profit of USD 8.1 billion. In all, the 71 per cent surge amounted to an uptick of USD 5.1 billion.

According to the company, this has allowed them to recover from the cumbersome losses of the pandemic era.

Read Also
Cipla's Net Profit Jumps 78.7% To ₹931.87 Crore In Q4
article-image

Emirates, a major and 'big' name in the aviation industry, does not have the kind of market share that is often understood. The company lags behind in the number of passengers carried by the airlines. This list is led by two American giants, namely American Airlines and Delta Airline, with 200 and 170 million passengers, respectively. In this list, Emirates only carries around 50 million passengers in a year.

Brand Value of USD 5,000 Million

Even when it comes to its cumulative revenue, the Emirati company is behind the likes of Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, which have a revenue in excess of over USD 50 billion on average.

after Delta and American Airlines, which have a brand value of USD 8,000 million, Emirates comes in at four with a brand value of USD 5,104 million.

after Delta and American Airlines, which have a brand value of USD 8,000 million, Emirates comes in at four with a brand value of USD 5,104 million. | Representational Image/ Pixabay

Read Also
Warren Buffett Moves Away From Apple; Is It A Sign For Something Worse?
article-image

One chart where Emirates does well is the grouping of companies and their brand value. Here, after Delta and American Airlines, which have a brand value of USD 8,000 million, Emirates comes in at four with a brand value of USD 5,104 million.

However, the expanding prospects of the company have come as good news for the company's employees, as the airline has announced that it will offer five months of salary as a bonus to its employees. The company claims to have a total of 112,406 employees. It is to be noted, that company, which like many other airlines was hit by the slowdown of the pandemic, has seen its workforce increase by 10 per cent in the recent past. An Emirati official took to X (formerly twitter) to share this news.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No More Tax On Gifts: Bombay HC Rules Against Taxing Capital Gains On Gifted Assets

No More Tax On Gifts: Bombay HC Rules Against Taxing Capital Gains On Gifted Assets

Emirates Profits Jump 71%; Records A $5.1 Billion Profit

Emirates Profits Jump 71%; Records A $5.1 Billion Profit

Warren Buffett Moves Away From Apple; Is It A Sign For Something Worse?

Warren Buffett Moves Away From Apple; Is It A Sign For Something Worse?

GPT-4o: OpenAI Launches New AI Model For All ChatGPT Users

GPT-4o: OpenAI Launches New AI Model For All ChatGPT Users

Air India-Vistara Merger: Assessment Of Over 7,000 Of 25,000 Staff Complete

Air India-Vistara Merger: Assessment Of Over 7,000 Of 25,000 Staff Complete