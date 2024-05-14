Emirates Profits Jump 71%; Records A $5.1 Billion Profit

Canva

One of the largest airlines in the world and its parent group, Emirates Group, recorded a massive 71 per cent in its profits. The UAE-based airline has attained greater visibility through sponsorships across the board, particularly sports teams.

Profits Jump By USD 5.1 Billion

Now it has also shined on its balance sheet as well. The group announced a cumulative profit of USD 8.1 billion. In all, the 71 per cent surge amounted to an uptick of USD 5.1 billion.

According to the company, this has allowed them to recover from the cumbersome losses of the pandemic era.

Emirates, a major and 'big' name in the aviation industry, does not have the kind of market share that is often understood. The company lags behind in the number of passengers carried by the airlines. This list is led by two American giants, namely American Airlines and Delta Airline, with 200 and 170 million passengers, respectively. In this list, Emirates only carries around 50 million passengers in a year.

The Emirates Group has reported its best-ever financial results for 2023-24, hitting record profit, record revenue, and record levels of cash assets. In total, Group profits reached AED 18.7 billion, a 71% increase on last year.



Brand Value of USD 5,000 Million

Even when it comes to its cumulative revenue, the Emirati company is behind the likes of Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, which have a revenue in excess of over USD 50 billion on average.

Representational Image/ Pixabay

One chart where Emirates does well is the grouping of companies and their brand value. Here, after Delta and American Airlines, which have a brand value of USD 8,000 million, Emirates comes in at four with a brand value of USD 5,104 million.

However, the expanding prospects of the company have come as good news for the company's employees, as the airline has announced that it will offer five months of salary as a bonus to its employees. The company claims to have a total of 112,406 employees. It is to be noted, that company, which like many other airlines was hit by the slowdown of the pandemic, has seen its workforce increase by 10 per cent in the recent past. An Emirati official took to X (formerly twitter) to share this news.