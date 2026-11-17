Embassy Developments |

Mumbai: Real estate developer Embassy Developments has announced the launch of Embassy ONE Residences, an ultra-luxury residential project in Bengaluru with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,400 crore.

The 30-storey development features just 59 managed residences, targeting buyers seeking spacious homes, privacy and personalised hospitality services.

Prime Bengaluru Location

Located at Mekhri Circle, where Sadashivanagar, Jayamahal and Dollars Colony meet, Embassy ONE Residences occupies a prominent address in Bengaluru's premium residential market. The project offers three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, alongside duplexes and penthouses. Residential spaces range from 4,500 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft, catering to high-end homebuyers.

Exclusive Living Experience

The development features only two residences per floor, with private lift lobbies for each home. Apartments are offered in a bare-shell configuration, allowing buyers to customise interiors according to their preferences. Ceiling heights range between 10 and 14 feet, providing additional flexibility for interior design.

Fifth Key Hospitality Brand

Embassy Developments has introduced Fifth Key, its signature luxury hospitality offering for residential properties. The service includes dedicated residence managers, concierge assistance, private chefs, wellness facilities and in-residence spa treatments. The initiative aims to combine private residential ownership with personalised hospitality services.

All Approvals Secured

According to the company, Embassy ONE Residences received its occupancy certificate and all necessary regulatory approvals before the official launch. This marks an important milestone for the project, distinguishing it from developments awaiting completion approvals.

Company's Luxury Housing Push

Embassy Developments Managing Director Aditya Virwani described the project as the first expression of the company's new residential ambition. With its limited inventory, premium location and hospitality-led services, the development strengthens Embassy's presence in Bengaluru's luxury housing segment.

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