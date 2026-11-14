Underworld Don Ravi Pujari To Be Brought To Udupi From Bengaluru Jail For Mother's Last Rites

Ravi Pujari will attend his mother's funeral in Malpe under tight police security before being taken back to Bengaluru prison | X

Bengaluru, November 14, 2026: Underworld don Ravi Pujari is to be brought from Bengaluru prison to his native place in Udupi district on Saturday to attend the final rites of his mother, Susheela Pujarthi, who died at her residence in Nergi on Wednesday night.

Tight Security For Funeral Visit

Pujari is travelling to Udupi under tight police security, with the final rites scheduled to be held at Malpe. The Bengaluru City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police have been entrusted with escorting him from Bengaluru to Udupi and back after the funeral proceedings. The local police will also provide security during his stay.

The court has directed the police to take Pujari back to Bengaluru immediately after the completion of the final rites. The entire expenditure towards the police escort arrangements will be borne by Pujari.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar had said that the court had granted permission to Pujari to attend his mother's funeral. The Bengaluru prison authorities are handling the security arrangements in coordination with the Udupi police.

As part of the security measures, local police personnel have already visited his residence in Udupi and assessed the arrangements required to ensure his safety and security. Police have also made necessary arrangements for his movement and participation in the funeral.

Pujari's Underworld Background

Pujari, 50, has his roots in a small village near the coastal town of Malpe in Udupi district. His father, Surya Pujari, who worked in a shipping firm, died five years ago. His mother and sisters are currently based in New Delhi.

Though born in Karnataka, Pujari mostly grew up in Mumbai, where he entered the underworld in the early 1990s with a murder in Andheri. He was initially a trusted associate of underworld don Chhota Rajan but later established his own criminal network.

Pujari reportedly projected himself as a "Hindu don" and frequently used communal rhetoric in his threat calls. However, his alleged extortion targets included businessmen from both communities.

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He was arrested in connection with several extortion cases, including a 2018 case involving Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife, Lizelle D'Souza. He was deported from Senegal in 2020 and has remained in custody since then.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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