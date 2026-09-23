Mumbai: Special MCOCA Court Frames Charges Against Gangster Ravi Pujari Over Alleged ₹10 Crore Extortion Demand

Gangster Ravi Pujari faces trial over allegations that he threatened a former bureaucrat and demanded a multi-crore payment | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: The special MCOCA court has framed charges against gangster Ravi Pujari for allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore from former Radheshyam Laxmanrao Mopalwar. Ironically, the same court, while acquitting three accused in the case in 2023, questioned the prosecution's allegations against Pujari.

The special MCOCA court had in April 2023 acquitted private detective Satish Mangle, his wife Shraddha Mangle and another accused, Atul Tambe, from the case lodged on the complaint of Mopalwar. The detective was hired by Mopalwar to gather evidence against his wife during their divorce proceedings.

Alleged Extortion Demand

The prosecution in the charges against Pujari had claimed that he, along with wanted accused Anil Vedmehta and the acquitted accused, threatened Mopalwar and his daughter.

Besides, it was claimed that Pujari contacted Mopalwar and demanded Rs 10 crore, which he later reduced to Rs 7 crore. It is alleged that Pujari later asked Mopalwar to hand over the partial payment of Rs 1 crore to Mangle.

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Court Had Questioned Prosecution

The special MCOCA court, however, while acquitting Mangle and two others, had said that the prosecution had failed to bring any evidence to show Pujari's involvement.

The court had pulled up the prosecution for not taking any efforts to get voice samples of Pujari when he was already extradited and was available in India.

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