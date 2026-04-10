Thane Special MCOCA Court Remands Gangster Ravi Pujari To 10-Day Custody In Ulhasnagar Case, Over 44 Serious Charges Filed Nationwide

Gangster Ravi Pujari | File Photo

Thane, April 10: Notorious gangster Ravi Pujari’s stint in custody continues as the Thane Crime Branch has officially arrested him in connection with a serious crime registered at the Ulhasnagar Central Police Station.

Following his production in court, the Thane Special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) Court remanded him to ten days of police custody for further interrogation.

Legal proceedings and health delays

The arrest follows a string of legal handovers. Previously, Pujari was taken into custody by the Thane Crime Branch from Bengaluru Central Jail for a separate serious offence registered at the Kasarvadavali Police Station. At that time, he was initially granted ten days of police custody.

However, before he could be presented in court for subsequent hearings, Pujari’s health deteriorated, necessitating his admission to a hospital. Due to these medical grounds, the court had transitioned his status to a month-long judicial custody. With his health now stabilised, the investigation into the Ulhasnagar case has resumed, leading to the current ten-day police remand.

An extensive criminal record

Ravi Pujari faces a staggering legal battle, with approximately 44 serious criminal cases registered against him across India. The gangster, who had been a fugitive for years, was the subject of a Red Corner Notice issued to facilitate his international arrest.

Key Timeline of Extradition:

2019: Pujari was apprehended on foreign soil.

Extradition: Following a lengthy legal process, he was successfully extradited and brought back to India to face trial.

March 17, 2026: Recent court proceedings solidified his continued custody as investigations penetrate his extensive criminal network.

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Investigation oversight

Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More represented the state during the proceedings, successfully arguing for the necessity of police custody to uncover deeper links in the Ulhasnagar case.

The ongoing investigation is being spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shekhar Bagade. Authorities are expected to focus on Pujari’s involvement in extortion, organised crime syndicates, and long-pending local cases during this ten-day window.

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