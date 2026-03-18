Thane Crime Branch Takes Custody Of Notorious Gangster Ravi Pujari In 2017 Extortion Case

Gangster Ravi Pujari | File Photo

Thane: The Thane City Police Crime Branch has achieved a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on organized crime. The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has officially taken custody of and arrested the notorious gangster Ravi Prakash Sulya Pujari, alias Ravi Pujari, in connection with a major extortion case.

Case Background

The arrest pertains to a criminal case registered at the Kasarvadavali Police Station (CR No. I 196/2017). Pujari faces several serious charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

Section 384 & 387: Extortion and putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt.

Section 120(B): Criminal conspiracy.

MCOCA Provisions: Due to the organized nature of the crime, sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), and 3(4) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (1999) have been invoked.

The matter is currently sub-judice before the Special MCOCA Court (Case No.

11/2018).

Extradition and Custody

Ravi Pujari, 57, a native of Udupi, Karnataka, had been operating his criminal enterprise from abroad for years, prompting the issuance of a Red Corner Notice against him. He was eventually detained in the Republic of Senegal in 2019.

Following a complex extradition process and legal proceedings, the Thane AEC team took physical custody of Pujari from Bengaluru Central Jail on March 17, 2026, at 4:36 PM via a production warrant.

Court Proceedings

The accused was produced before the Special MCOCA Court today. After considering the gravity of the offenses, the court has remanded Ravi Pujari to police custody until March 27, 2026.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Mr. Vinay Ghorpade, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Thane City.

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