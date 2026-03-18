Kharghar Residents Launch Citizen-Led Fight Against Air Pollution, Demand Scientific Health Studies And Action

In a strong citizen-led initiative against rising air pollution, residents from Kharghar, Taloja, Kalamboli and Road Pali have proposed involving healthcare professionals and getting authorities to conduct scientific air sampling studies as key steps to establish the true impact of pollution in the region. | Sourced

In a strong citizen-led initiative against rising air pollution, residents from Kharghar, Taloja, Kalamboli and Road Pali have proposed involving healthcare professionals and getting authorities to conduct scientific air sampling studies as key steps to establish the true impact of pollution in the region.

Citizens Seek Medical Documentation to Prove Health Impact

At a recent meeting, participants stressed the urgent need for medical documentation and scientific validation of pollution levels. “We want doctors to highlight the health impact and government agencies to conduct detailed air sampling studies. This will help establish what exactly residents are breathing,” said one of the organisers.

Citizens pointed out a growing prevalence of respiratory and related illnesses such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Bronchitis and Lung Cancer, along with eye irritation and skin problems. However, they acknowledged challenges in getting doctors to speak publicly. “Many healthcare professionals are hesitant to go on record due to fear of repercussions from corporate hospitals or industrial stakeholders,” a resident noted.

MPCB Urged to Study Navi Mumbai's Unique Toxic Pollutants

The group also demanded that authorities such as the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board undertake comprehensive air quality studies, arguing that the composition of pollutants in Navi Mumbai differs significantly from other regions. “An AQI of 300-plus here is not the same as in Delhi NCR. Here, the pollutants are more chemical and toxic, often released during late-night hours,” a participant alleged.

Alongside these demands, residents have planned a large-scale on-ground signature campaign to mobilise public support. “We want people to come forward physically and back this movement. It’s about collective action now,” an organiser said.

MIDC Taloja and Construction Projects Flagged as Major Polluters

Participants also referred to past complaints made to civic and regulatory bodies and said the campaign would build on those efforts with a more unified approach. Industrial activity in the MIDC Taloja and ongoing construction projects were flagged as major contributors to pollution, with residents alleging dust, noise and possible toxic emissions affecting daily life.

As part of a broader environmental response, the group has also resolved to undertake tree plantation drives in phases. “While we push authorities for action, we will also do our bit to improve the environment,” a member added.

The residents are expected to soon launch their signature campaign and submit a formal representation to authorities, marking a more structured and evidence-backed push against air pollution in the region.

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