Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Railway Track Death; 50-Year-Old Woman Identified, Health Issues Suspected As Trigger

The woman who allegedly jumped onto the tracks at Kharghar railway station on Tuesday evening has been identified as Lavinder Kaur Sarwan Singh Gill (50). Prima facie, police suspect that she was suffering from diabetes and was possibly distressed due to the ailment. |

Navi Mumbai: The woman who allegedly jumped onto the tracks at Kharghar railway station on Tuesday evening has been identified as Lavinder Kaur Sarwan Singh Gill (50). Prima facie, police suspect that she was suffering from diabetes and was possibly distressed due to the ailment.

Deceased Was Resident of Sector 19, Survived by Husband and Son

A resident of Sector 19 in Kharghar, Gill is survived by her husband, who works as a taxi driver, and a son who is employed abroad.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm on Platform No. 1 at the CSMT-end of the station, when a Panvel-bound local train struck her. She came under the train and sustained severe injuries. She was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Panvel, where doctors declared her dead before admission.

While the case initially appeared to be an accident, eyewitnesses told police that the woman may have deliberately jumped onto the tracks, leading investigators to probe the incident from a suicide angle as well.

Gurdwara Visit Helps Police Establish Victim's Identity

Police identified the woman based on her Punjabi attire and 'kada' to be a 'Punjabi'. Panvel GRP official visited a gurdwara in Kharghar and showed her photograph, which helped establish her identity. Her husband, Sarwan Singh Gurmukh Singh Gill, was later contacted and confirmed her identity.

“Prima facie, the woman appears to have been distressed due to her illness. However, we are verifying all angles, including statements of eyewitnesses,” said Vijay Tayade, Senior Police Inspector of Panvel GRP.

An accidental death report has been registered at Panvel Railway Police Station. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

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