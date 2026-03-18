Bhiwandi's 197 NUHM Healthcare Workers Protest Unpaid Honorarium For Four Months, Face Hardship

n a concerning development, as many as 197 healthcare workers employed under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) by the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BMC) have allegedly not received their honorarium for the past four months, pushing them into severe financial hardship. |

Bhiwandi: In a concerning development, as many as 197 healthcare workers employed under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) by the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BMC) have allegedly not received their honorarium for the past four months, pushing them into severe financial hardship.

Doctors, Nurses, and Lab Staff Struggling to Meet Basic Needs

The affected staff includes doctors, nurses, and laboratory technicians engaged in providing essential healthcare services across the civic body’s jurisdiction. Due to the prolonged delay in payments, many employees are struggling to meet their basic needs, with some even reporting conditions akin to financial destitution.

Highlighting their grievances, the aggrieved employees gathered at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday to draw the administration’s attention towards their pending dues. The protest underscores growing unrest among frontline healthcare workers who have been consistently delivering services despite irregular payments.

₹70 Lakh Monthly Grant Stalled Since December, Says CMO

According to official data, a total of 192 contractual employees and 396 ASHA workers are currently working under the NUHM in the municipal area. The scheme requires an estimated monthly grant of approximately ₹70 lakh to disburse honorariums. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandeep Gadekar stated that funds have not been received since December, resulting in the ongoing payment crisis. He added that the department has already initiated correspondence with higher authorities to expedite the release of funds.

One of the affected employees, Sugandha Kamble, expressed her distress, stating that despite working for minimal honorarium, the non-payment for months has left her in a dire situation. “We are struggling to survive and are forced to borrow money for daily expenses,” she said.

Following the conclusion of a special general body meeting on Tuesday, a group of female employees met Mayor Narayan Chaudhary to raise their concerns.

The mayor assured them of a personal meeting on Wednesday to address the issue. Meanwhile, corporator Adv. Mayuresh Patil also met Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, urging immediate intervention to resolve the crisis.

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