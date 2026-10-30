Emami Paper Mills Standalone Profit Surges 576% To ₹44.43 crore In September Quarter; Board Approves Key Re-Appointments

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Mumbai: Emami Paper Mills on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of ₹44.43 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 576.75 per cent increase compared to the ₹6.58 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue From Operations

The company's standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹589.78 crore, up 30.89 per cent from ₹450.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total standalone income for the quarter reached ₹591.05 crore, an increase of 29.75 per cent from ₹455.52 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Total standalone expenses were ₹530.04 crore, rising from ₹445.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹7.18, compared to ₹1.02 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹6.75 from ₹0.89.

Board Approvals

The Board of Directors also approved the re-appointment of Amit Kiran Deb and Sumit Banerjee as Non-Executive Independent Directors for a second term of five consecutive years, commencing from 20 January 2027 to 19 January 2032. The re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as internal auditors was also approved for the period from the third quarter of FY 2026-27 until the second quarter of FY 2028-29.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.