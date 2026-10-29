Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results, Net Profit Jumps 235% To ₹397.68 Crore, Revenue Rises 62%

Deepak Nitrite's Q2 FY27 consolidated profit surged 235 percent to Rs 397.68 crore. |

Mumbai: Deepak Nitrite Limited reported a 235 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 397.68 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 118.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 62 percent to Rs 3,076.37 crore from Rs 1,901.89 crore a year earlier, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the BSE on Thursday.

Revenue Growth

Deepak Nitrite's consolidated total income increased to Rs 3,092.66 crore during the July–September quarter, against Rs 1,921.84 crore in the year-ago period.

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Total expenses also rose to Rs 2,549.96 crore from Rs 1,758.81 crore, reflecting higher expenditure during the quarter.

Profit before tax climbed to Rs 542.70 crore, compared with Rs 163.03 crore in Q2 FY26.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 15.3 percent from Rs 345.01 crore reported in the April–June quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 19.4 percent from Rs 2,577.60 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company's basic earnings per share increased to Rs 29.16 from Rs 25.30 in the preceding quarter and Rs 8.71 in the year-ago quarter.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit surged 221.5 percent to Rs 742.69 crore, compared with Rs 231.01 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 49.1 percent to Rs 5,653.97 crore from Rs 3,791.77 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,010.33 crore, compared with Rs 317.77 crore in H1 FY26.

Segment Performance

The company's Advanced Intermediates segment reported quarterly revenue of Rs 810.82 crore, while the Phenolics business recorded revenue of Rs 2,291.09 crore.

Segment results before tax and interest stood at Rs 48.76 crore for Advanced Intermediates and Rs 515.43 crore for Phenolics.

The company also recognised government incentive income of Rs 49.38 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 16.46 crore a year earlier.

Board Approval

Deepak Nitrite's Board of Directors approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results at its meeting held on October 29, 2026.

The results were reviewed by statutory auditors Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, which issued unmodified review conclusions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.