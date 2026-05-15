Deepak Nitrite Q4 Profit Jumps 117% QoQ To ₹220 Crore, Revenue Rises 8% Sequentially

Deepak Nitrite posted a sharp sequential recovery in Q4 FY26 as net profit more than doubled to Rs 219.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Deepak Nitrite Ltd reported a strong quarter-on-quarter recovery in Q4 FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 117 percent to Rs 219.8 crore from Rs 101.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 7.5 percent sequentially to Rs 2,120.1 crore from Rs 1,972 crore in the December quarter. On a year-on-year basis, profit rose 8.5 percent from Rs 202.4 crore, while revenue declined 2.7 percent from Rs 2,179.7 crore.

The company’s total income stood at Rs 2,142.9 crore during the March quarter compared to Rs 1,983.2 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 2,202.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax nearly doubled sequentially to Rs 301.4 crore from Rs 150.8 crore in Q3. Compared to the year-ago quarter, profit before tax increased 8 percent from Rs 278.7 crore.

Deepak Nitrite’s performance improved mainly due to better business in its Phenolics segment. Segment profit from the Phenolics business rose sharply to Rs 286.6 crore in Q4 from Rs 145.3 crore in Q3.

The Advanced Intermediates segment reported profit of Rs 33.6 crore compared to Rs 14.9 crore in the previous quarter.

The December quarter had also included an exceptional provision linked to India’s new labour codes, which affected earnings.

During Q3 FY26, the company had booked an exceptional charge of Rs 12.8 crore. No such exceptional item was reported in Q4 FY26.

Earnings per share improved to Rs 16.1 in Q4 from Rs 7.3 in Q3 and Rs 14.8 in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 1,923.8 crore from Rs 1,872.6 crore in Q3 FY26.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company’s auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the annual financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly filings and is not investment advice.