Mumbai Bank Union Polls: Deepak Chandgadkar Memorial Panel Scores Clean Sweep, Wins All 15 Seats | File photo

Mumbai: The Deepak Chandgadkar Memorial Panel recorded a clean sweep in the Co-operative Bank Employees Union (Mumbai Bank Unit) election, winning all 15 seats and leaving the panel led by Anandrao Adsul without a single seat.

Also Watch:

The victorious panel contested the election under the guidance of BJP group leader and MLA Pravin Darekar, Shivajirao Nalawade, Siddharth Kamble, Nandkumar Katkar and Prasad Lad.

The Adsul-led panel failed to open its account, with none of its candidates securing a seat in the election. The results gave the Deepak Chandgadkar Memorial Panel an undisputed majority across all 15 seats.

The outcome triggered celebrations among supporters of the winning panel. The complete sweep is being seen by the panel as a clear indication of the mandate of employees of the Mumbai Bank Unit.

With all 15 seats going to the Chandgadkar Memorial Panel, the election has resulted in a decisive victory for the group backed by Darekar and other leaders.