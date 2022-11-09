e-Paper Get App
Elon Musk's net worth drops below USD 200 billion as Tesla shares slump

So far this year, data showed that Tesla shares have declined over 50 percent

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk's net worth has dropped | Image Credit: REUTERS (Representative)
Washington: Elon Musk's net worth has dropped below USD 200 billion as investors dumped Tesla's shares on fears that the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter, as per the report of Reuters.

Over the past five sessions, they slid nearly 15 percent.

In other news, the billionaire reportedly sold 19.5 million Tesla shares on Tuesday worth a little below USD 4 billion.

The sales of shares in his electric vehicle company came days after he formally took over the microblogging social media platform Twitter.

With inputs from ANI/ Reuters

