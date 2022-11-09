Elon Musk's net worth drops below USD 200 billion as Tesla shares slump

Elon Musk's net worth has dropped | Image Credit: REUTERS (Representative)

Washington: Elon Musk's net worth has dropped below USD 200 billion as investors dumped Tesla's shares on fears that the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter, as per the report of Reuters.

So far this year, data showed that Tesla shares have declined over 50 percent.

Over the past five sessions, they slid nearly 15 percent.

In other news, the billionaire reportedly sold 19.5 million Tesla shares on Tuesday worth a little below USD 4 billion.

Read Also Elon Musk sells USD 3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

The sales of shares in his electric vehicle company came days after he formally took over the microblogging social media platform Twitter.

With inputs from ANI/ Reuters

Read Also Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms laying off employees on Wednesday