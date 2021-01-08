Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world's richest man - Who are the top 10?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday became the richest person in the world, surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who had held the title since 2017.

The net worth of Musk is more than USD 185 billion, up from USD 27 billion in early 2020, according to a report by CNBC.

Thursday's increase in Tesla's share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, whose current net worth is about USD 184 billion.