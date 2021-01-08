As WhatsApp changes privacy policy, netizens are listening to Elon Musk's suggestion to 'use Signal'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who was recently established as the world's wealthiest person, is not a fan of Facebook. Over the years, he has spoken out on several occasions about how "Facebook sucks" and how he was not a fan of the company.

"It’s not a political statement and I didn’t do this because someone dared me to do it. Just don’t like Facebook. Gives me the willies. Sorry," he tweeted after Tesla and SpaceX left Facebook in 2018.

Now, as WhatsApp updates its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, Musk has taken it upon himself to urge people to use Signal. In case you are unaware of the ongoing debate, the WhatsApp update is part of Facebook's efforts to integrate the various platforms under it. The changes will now make it necessary for users to agree to their information being shared with Facebook and its subsidiaries.