'How strange': Elon Musk reacts to becoming world's richest person

Known to be an outspoken entrepreneur, Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk is now the world’s richest person - a position he finds "strange".

Elon Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest people.

Musk’s his net worth touched a stunning $188.5 billion, this on the back of 4.8% rally in the electric carmaker's share price on Thursday. But rather than making plans for the celebrations, Musk was raring to go back to work.