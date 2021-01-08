'How strange': Elon Musk reacts to becoming world's richest person

Known to be an outspoken entrepreneur, Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk is now the world’s richest person - a position he finds "strange".
Elon Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest people.
Musk’s his net worth touched a stunning $188.5 billion, this on the back of 4.8% rally in the electric carmaker's share price on Thursday. But rather than making plans for the celebrations, Musk was raring to go back to work.
A twitter account called 'Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley' shared news to the 49-year-old business tycoon becoming the world's richest person and received a cynical response from Musk himself.
"How strange," Elon Musk responded, adding, "Well, back to work ..."
In possibly the fastest stretch of wealth creation so far, Musk's net worth rose by more than $150 billion in the past one year.
After overtaking Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, Musk - who has spoken about sending humans to Mars in the past - reiterated his pledge.
When a Twitter account simply named Mars asked him, "When's our first date? You've been teasing coming over," he responded by saying, "Playing the long game."
Expressed his interest in using his wealth to build a city on Mars, Musk has little interest in material things and has few assets outside his stakes in Tesla and SpaceX.
