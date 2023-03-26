Elon Musk offers significant stock grants to Twitter employees after relentless layoffs: Report | File Photo

Microblogging platform Twitter's CEO Elon Musk has offered employees stock grants at a valuation of approximately $20 billion, reported The Wall Street Journal. Though the details regarding who received the equity grants and the value of the assigned stock is yet to be revealed.

According to the report by WSJ, Musk in a letter to his staff in February said that the firm would make a 'very significant stock and other compensation awards, based on performance.'

Former employees of the company told the US based publication that Twitter offered stock grants that can be vested several years later and will be allocated to employees after six months. These will be in addition to and separate from legacy Twitter equity that was sold at the time of the acquisition in October 2022.

Employees at Twitter

In 2021, the social media giant spent close to $630 million on stock-based compensation with nearly 7,500 employees, said the WSJ report. But currently there are 2,300 active employees as thousands of staff were let go by the company. In a latest set of layoff in February 2023, the company laid off close to 200 employees which account to close to 10 per cent of its workforce.

Further when WSJ asked Twitter some questions through mail it received a poop emoji in response. Elon Musk had also said on Twitter that the microblogging platform will auto-respond to media inquiries.

After Musk took over Twitter the social media platform has been facing many challenges the biggest one being drop in flow of advertiser revenue as many advertisers pulled back.