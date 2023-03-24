 Watch: WHO denies Musk's claims on pandemic accords, warns of fake news
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also tweeted that the sovereignty of any country won't be threatened by the pact.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Long before Elon Musk took over as Twitter CEO, he has been known for his erratic social media behaviour, and faced a trial for false claims about taking Tesla private. Now as the boss of the microblogging platform, Musk is known to take u-turns about layoffs and fire people who question his policies.

But a recent tweet by Musk about the pandemic accords has led to a warning by the World Health Organisation against fake news.

WHO issues clarity on sovereignty

Amidst negotiations between WHO and countries across the globe about the accords, Musk insinuated that it could make countries cede authority to the global health body.

The WHO has issued a statement denying this, and its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also tweeted that the sovereignty of any country won't be threatened by the pact.

During a press conference, he clarified that countries will be implementing the pandemic accords as per their own laws, and anyone claiming otherwise is spreading fake news.

Musk's tweet came after serious allegations

Musk's tweet was in response to a video where Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts warned countries against ceding power to WHO, alleging that it generated billions for Bill Gates.

The politician also went on to allege that its chief Tedros Ghebreyesus is tied to a terrorist organisation, and called him evil.

The pandemic accords are meant to create a global framework for prevention of a health emergency in future.

