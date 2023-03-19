Elon Musk: Twitter exceeds 8 billion user-minutes per day | File Photo

Twitter Chief Elon Musk on Sunday said that the social media platform had crossed 8 billion user minutes per day through a tweet. This comes at a time when Musk is trying to shore up the revenue for the microblogging platform from different sources as advertising dollars continue to decrease.

Musk in his tweet said, "This platform is growing fast! Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day...of the most influential smartest people on Earth."

This platform is growing fast!



Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day … of the most influential, smartest people on Earth 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Earlier this month the twitter chief had said that the messaging services of the platform make close to 5 or 6 cents per hour of attention from users and the company wants to raise that to 15 cents with more relevant advertisements.

Twitter and AI

With the artificial intelligence wave, Musk on Saturday said that Twitter will use AI to detect and highlight manipulation of public opinion on Twitter.

This move is to counter the criticism that the microblogging platform lacks content moderations since the takeover by Musk in October last year. Since the takeover the social media platform has laid off thousands of employees and is now running on skeleton staff. This has left the platform vulnerable to outages, harmful content and disinformation.

In the months ahead, we will use AI to detect & highlight manipulation of public opinion on this platform.



Let’s see what the psy ops cat drags in … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Since Musk's takeover even advertisers have deserted Twitter, which is why the Twitter chief is exploring options like subscription-based services.

Musk has also announced that Twitter will open source all the codes used to recommend tweets on March 31.

Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023