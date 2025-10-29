Elon Musk Mocks Wikipedia, Claims Grokipedia Will Surpass Popular Online Encyclopedia 'In Breadth, Depth & Accuracy'

File Image |

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Wednesday took a dig at Wikipedia, claiming that his new platform Grokipedia will surpass the popular online encyclopedia “by several orders of magnitude in breadth, depth and accuracy.” Musk made the statement while responding to a user on his social media platform X.

Developed by xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence company and the creator of the chatbot Grok, Grokipedia is an AI-powered encyclopedia that aims to challenge what Musk calls a “woke” and biased Wikipedia. He described Grokipedia as a “massive improvement over Wikipedia” and said it aligns with xAI’s broader mission to help humanity better understand the universe.

The idea for Grokipedia emerged last month after Musk’s friend David Sacks, who is also known as US President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto advisor, suggested that Musk build a Wikipedia alternative. Musk agreed, saying that an AI-generated encyclopedia would be “super important for civilisation” because it would eliminate human bias and political leanings in information sharing.

When users search for a topic on Grokipedia, the site displays a list of related articles that have been “fact-checked by Grok” -- xAI’s conversational AI model -- along with timestamps showing when the information was last updated. Unlike Wikipedia, visitors cannot directly edit any entries. Instead, they can suggest corrections or flag inaccuracies using a feedback form.

Interestingly, some content on Grokipedia currently includes a disclaimer stating that it has been adapted from Wikipedia under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License.

This indicates that the platform is still partly sourcing its data from Wikipedia. However, Musk has said he plans to end this dependence by the end of the year. At present, Grokipedia reportedly hosts 8,85,279 articles, and that number is expected to rise rapidly in the coming days. Musk has also confirmed that the underlying AI is open source, allowing anyone to use or study it freely. Currently, Grokipedia is available only through a web browser, with no word yet on whether xAI will release a mobile app for Android or iOS.

