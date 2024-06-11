Elon Musk Goes On A Tirade Against Apple And OpenAI Over ChatGPT Integration

Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

In a recent development, Apple, at their developers conference, announced its collaboration with OpenAI and its future integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Apple systems, particularly with iOS.

While many reacted positively to the development, fawning over it, one name stood out. It was none other than Tesla and X boss Elon Musk. Musk has had a much-publically discussed tussle with OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Ban iPhones In Office

Musk, in one of his posts on X (formerly Twitter), threatened to ban iPhone with system-enabled with features using ChatGPT from his offices.

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

That was not for Musk; he has gone on a tirade against both Apple and OpenAI, in the following hours of the announcement. He took a shot at Apple's capabilities at developing AI on its and also raised concerns over privacy and security. Warning Apple, he said, :"Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river."

It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!



Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

In addition, Musk used his usual and perhaps most preferred tool of communication, memes, and reaction to those memes to express his umbrage. He shared and replied to quite a few of them.

Musk Raises Privacy Concerns

In another post, Musk, while replying to one of the other post, said, "Apple using the words “protect your privacy” while handing your data over to a third-party AI that they don’t understand and can’t themselves create is *not* protecting privacy at all!'"

The open-feud between Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman led to allegations and counter-allegations flying. In response to one of Musk's allegations, Altman even alleged that Musk, at a certain point, wanted to have full control over OpenAI, like in the case of X, an application he purchased for USD 44 billion.

While US markets and the indices ended the previous day's proceedings in green, Musk's Tesla saw its shares drop by a massive 2.08 per cent, to close at USD 173.79.