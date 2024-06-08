'Business Environment For All Our Partners': PM-Designate Narendra Modi Responds To Elon Musk's Congrats On NDA Victory

'Business Environment for All Our Partners': PM Modi Responds To Elon Musk's Congrats On NDA Victory | Representative Image

Narendra Modi on Saturday, on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, responded warmly to a congratulatory message from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressing appreciation for Musk's optimism towards the Indian business landscape.

In his post, he wrote, "Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners."

Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners. https://t.co/NJ6XembkyB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024

Musk's Congratulations

American tech mogul Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk earlier today had congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his victory in the world's largest democratic elections, expressing eagerness for his companies to engage in 'exciting work' in India.

Musk, in his post, congratulating Modi on his victory, wrote, "Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India."

Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2024

Postponed Visit and Future Plans

The tech Mogul message comes after after his postponed visit to India in April, where he was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Modi.

Citing heavy Tesla obligations, Musk postponed his trip but expressed his commitment to visiting later in the year and shared the post on the social media platform.

During Modi's visit to the US last year, Musk had expressed his intention to visit India in 2024, indicating Tesla's entry into the Indian market.

Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024

Moreover, Musk's proposed visit had sparked anticipation regarding potential announcements about Tesla's presence in India.

Also there were speculations about plans for Tesla's manufacturing unit in the country, with projected investments in billions of dollars. Additionally, Musk's satellite internet venture, Starlink, is eyeing the Indian market, pending regulatory approvals.