Apple's Much-Needed Impetus: Company Partners With OpenAI; Bringing ChatGPT To iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

Apple Headquarters | Daniel Lawrence Lu

The AI race for supremacy amongst tech-giants, primarily American companies, has taken an interesting turn. Apple, at its annual developers conference held recently, announced its much-awaited and anticipated collaboration with OpenAI. The California-based company will integrate the AI maverick's chatbot, ChatGPT, into its system in the time to come.

ChatGPT to be Integrated With Apple

More precisely, ChatGPT will be integrated with Apple's marquee systems including iPadOS, used in its tablets, macOS, used in its personal computers and most importantly of all, the iOS system, that runs its most coveted and most crucial asset, iPhones.

The OpenAI boss Sam Altman took to X to even express his happiness at the collaboration.

very happy to be partnering with apple to integrate chatgpt into their devices later this year!



think you will really like it. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 10, 2024

These updated systems will brought to customers later this year. This is an interesting development, and is perhaps a much needed impetus for Apple, as it has not had the best 2024 so far.

Apple's AI is finally here



Here are 12 ways you can use Apple Intelligence: pic.twitter.com/gaz5kKLeB0 — Zain Kahn (@heykahn) June 10, 2024

From myriad litigations, to a billion-dollar fine from the European Union, to losing the smartphone market supremacy to its Korean rival Samsung, things could have definitely been better for the Cupertinio-based company.

🚨🇺🇸SIRI TO INTEGRATE WITH CHATGPT IN iOS 18



Apple announced that Siri will soon tap into OpenAI’s ChatGPT, allowing users to access external models for enhanced responses.



Siri will ask if you want to share your question with ChatGPT, then return suggestions from the chatbot.… https://t.co/pKoYdaXrWy pic.twitter.com/Ew0MqNp5po — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 10, 2024

Most recently of all, the company also lost its position as the second most valuable company to another American company, Nvidia.

This is also an interesting development, given the fact, that OpenAI itself is backed by Microsoft, another Apple rival.

Great move by both OpenAI & Apple. ChatGPT gets a massive distribution boost, and Siri becomes the router for your AI interactions. We’re looking at day 1 of a new era of how we interact with computers. pic.twitter.com/zyo6dQFoyw — Aaron Levie (@levie) June 10, 2024

🚨Breaking News: ChatGPT is now free with Apple Intelligence, Sam Altman is winning everywhere. pic.twitter.com/GTq3sqpsfL — Uttkarsh Singh (@Uttupaaji) June 10, 2024

The AI Rush Of Times

Investment in the Artificial Intelligence sector has only boomed in the recent past, with OpenAI launching an even more powerful GPT-4o, a multilingual, multimodal system focusing primarily on audio functioning or audio speech recognition.

Talking about the collaboration of the two, many online expressed their exuberance and excitement towards it and underscored the paradigm-shifting potential that this might hold.

One of the users credited this as an achievement of OpenAI boss Sam Altman.

Apple shares dropped 1.91 per cent or 3.77 points, closing at USD 193.12 on Monday, 11 June.