 Apple's Much-Needed Impetus: Company Partners With OpenAI; Bringing ChatGPT To iOS, iPadOS, and macOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessApple's Much-Needed Impetus: Company Partners With OpenAI; Bringing ChatGPT To iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

Apple's Much-Needed Impetus: Company Partners With OpenAI; Bringing ChatGPT To iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

More precisely, ChatGPT will be integrated with Apple's marquee systems including iPadOS, used in its tablets, macOS, used in its personal computers and most importantly of all, the iOS system, that runs its most coveted and most crucial asset, iPhones.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Apple Headquarters | Daniel Lawrence Lu

The AI race for supremacy amongst tech-giants, primarily American companies, has taken an interesting turn. Apple, at its annual developers conference held recently, announced its much-awaited and anticipated collaboration with OpenAI. The California-based company will integrate the AI maverick's chatbot, ChatGPT, into its system in the time to come.

ChatGPT to be Integrated With Apple

More precisely, ChatGPT will be integrated with Apple's marquee systems including iPadOS, used in its tablets, macOS, used in its personal computers and most importantly of all, the iOS system, that runs its most coveted and most crucial asset, iPhones.

The OpenAI boss Sam Altman took to X to even express his happiness at the collaboration.

These updated systems will brought to customers later this year. This is an interesting development, and is perhaps a much needed impetus for Apple, as it has not had the best 2024 so far.

From myriad litigations, to a billion-dollar fine from the European Union, to losing the smartphone market supremacy to its Korean rival Samsung, things could have definitely been better for the Cupertinio-based company.

Most recently of all, the company also lost its position as the second most valuable company to another American company, Nvidia.

This is also an interesting development, given the fact, that OpenAI itself is backed by Microsoft, another Apple rival.

The AI Rush Of Times

Investment in the Artificial Intelligence sector has only boomed in the recent past, with OpenAI launching an even more powerful GPT-4o, a multilingual, multimodal system focusing primarily on audio functioning or audio speech recognition.

Read Also
Countdown To Apple's WWDC 2024: Where to Watch, Expected Expected Releases The Tech Giant & More
article-image

Talking about the collaboration of the two, many online expressed their exuberance and excitement towards it and underscored the paradigm-shifting potential that this might hold.

One of the users credited this as an achievement of OpenAI boss Sam Altman.

Apple shares dropped 1.91 per cent or 3.77 points, closing at USD 193.12 on Monday, 11 June.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple's Much-Needed Impetus: Company Partners With OpenAI; Bringing ChatGPT To iOS, iPadOS, and...

Apple's Much-Needed Impetus: Company Partners With OpenAI; Bringing ChatGPT To iOS, iPadOS, and...

2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched; New Features Include 'Find My Scooter' Starting at Rs. 93,730

2024 Yamaha Fascino S Launched; New Features Include 'Find My Scooter' Starting at Rs. 93,730

RVNL - Siemens Consortium Bags ₹394 Crore Order From Banglore Metro Rail Corp

RVNL - Siemens Consortium Bags ₹394 Crore Order From Banglore Metro Rail Corp

Finance Ministry Announces Additional ₹1.39 Lakh Crore Tax Devolution To States

Finance Ministry Announces Additional ₹1.39 Lakh Crore Tax Devolution To States

Telecom & IT Industry Bodies Hail Policy Continuity Under PM Modi

Telecom & IT Industry Bodies Hail Policy Continuity Under PM Modi