Apple's Much-Needed Impetus: Company Partners With OpenAI; Bringing ChatGPT To iOS, iPadOS, and macOS

The AI race for supremacy amongst tech-giants, primarily American companies, has taken an interesting turn. Apple, at its annual developers conference held recently, announced its much-awaited and anticipated collaboration with OpenAI. The California-based company will integrate the AI maverick's chatbot, ChatGPT, into its system in the time to come.
ChatGPT to be Integrated With Apple
More precisely, ChatGPT will be integrated with Apple's marquee systems including iPadOS, used in its tablets, macOS, used in its personal computers and most importantly of all, the iOS system, that runs its most coveted and most crucial asset, iPhones.
The OpenAI boss Sam Altman took to X to even express his happiness at the collaboration.
These updated systems will brought to customers later this year. This is an interesting development, and is perhaps a much needed impetus for Apple, as it has not had the best 2024 so far.
From myriad litigations, to a billion-dollar fine from the European Union, to losing the smartphone market supremacy to its Korean rival Samsung, things could have definitely been better for the Cupertinio-based company.
Most recently of all, the company also lost its position as the second most valuable company to another American company, Nvidia.
This is also an interesting development, given the fact, that OpenAI itself is backed by Microsoft, another Apple rival.
The AI Rush Of Times
Investment in the Artificial Intelligence sector has only boomed in the recent past, with OpenAI launching an even more powerful GPT-4o, a multilingual, multimodal system focusing primarily on audio functioning or audio speech recognition.
Talking about the collaboration of the two, many online expressed their exuberance and excitement towards it and underscored the paradigm-shifting potential that this might hold.
One of the users credited this as an achievement of OpenAI boss Sam Altman.
Apple shares dropped 1.91 per cent or 3.77 points, closing at USD 193.12 on Monday, 11 June.