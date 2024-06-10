 Countdown To Apple's WWDC 2024: Where to Watch, Expected Expected Releases The Tech Giant & More
Countdown To Apple's WWDC 2024: Where to Watch, Expected Expected Releases The Tech Giant & More

The event is scheduled to start off at 10 AM Pacific Time or 10:30 PM India time.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Apple's WWDC 2024 |

Apple, the tech giant, in a much awaited event for tech enthusiast, is set to announce the new advancement in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) segments, during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024.

The event is set to commence with a keynote address by Apple CEO, Tim Cook today, June 10 at 10:30 PM India time.

WWDC 2024: How to Watch

This is a highly awaited event for tech enthusiasts. Individuals can watch all the action live via Apple's official YouTube channel and Apple TV.

The event is scheduled to start off at 10 AM Pacific Time or 10:30 PM India time.

Apple's Focus

According to various reports, the company is expected to introduce major upgrades across various applications and AI. This renewal signifies on AI which was hinted at during the recent iPad event, where Apple showcased the neural processing capabilities of its latest iPad Pro variants.

What to Expect

According to various reports, Apple's iOS 18 is expected to introduce a plethora of AI-driven features which includes Revamped Siri, Notification Summaries, Instant Photo Editing, AI Emoji, Voice Memo Transcription, Smart Summaries, Passwords App and so on.

Reports suggest that Apple is harnessing the power of AI to deliver transformative changes that will revolutionise how users interact with their devices. From Siri to Safari, Mail to News, this year's WWDC event is not just about incremental updates to Apple's operating systems; it represents a paradigm shift towards the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into every facet of the user experience.

