Elon Musk donates over $5.7 bn in Tesla shares to charity in November

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in Tesla to a charity from November 19 to November 29 last year, its filing with US Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday. The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stocks,Reuters said.

The filing did not disclose the name of the charity. Late last year, the billionaire sold $16.4 billion worth of shares after polling Twitter users about offloading 10 percent of his stake in the electric-car maker, according to the report.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:47 AM IST