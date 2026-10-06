Electric Car Sales Surge 143%, Firm Truck Rentals Signal Festive Transport Momentum

Mumbai: India’s transportation sector gained momentum in September as festive demand lifted vehicle sales and steady freight movement supported truck rentals, according to the Shriram Mobility Bulletin.
Rentals remained above year-earlier levels on every tracked route, signalling strength in logistics activity despite uneven movements in fuel consumption and toll collections.
Truck Rentals Stay Firm
Bengaluru–Mumbai–Bengaluru rentals rose 1.3% month-on-month, followed by Delhi–Mumbai–Delhi at 1.1% and Delhi–Hyderabad–Delhi at 1%. Other routes recorded marginal increases or remained unchanged.
Annual rental growth was strongest on Delhi–Kolkata–Delhi at 13%, followed by Bengaluru–Mumbai–Bengaluru at 11% and Kolkata–Guwahati–Kolkata at 10%. Remaining routes registered increases between 4% and 9%.
Vehicle Sales Reflect Infrastructure Momentum
Construction equipment sales climbed 31% from August, while earth-moving equipment rose 17% and goods carriers increased 13%. Motorcycle, scooter and passenger car sales each advanced 4%.
Agricultural tractor sales fell 15% sequentially, while commercial tractors declined 22%.
Compared with September 2025, maxi cab sales surged 75% and three-wheeler goods vehicles gained 63%. Goods carriers rose 40%, motorcycles and scooters increased 33%, and motor cars advanced 31%.
Construction equipment and earth-moving equipment grew 25% and 19%, respectively. Agricultural trailer sales declined 27% annually.
Electric Vehicle Sales Accelerate
Electric cars recorded 143% annual growth, followed by electric three-wheelers at 113% and electric two-wheelers at 111%.
Monthly sales increased 12% for electric cars, 8% for electric three-wheelers and 13% for electric two-wheelers, highlighting demand across electric mobility categories.
Fuel And FASTag Trends Diverge
Petrol consumption fell 5% month-on-month, while diesel rose 2%. Annual consumption increased 7.2% and 4.9%, respectively.
FASTag transaction volumes declined 3.9% sequentially and collection value slipped 1.2%. Against last year, volumes grew 1% and value increased 11%.
Shriram Finance executive Sudarshan Holla said strong commercial vehicle and construction equipment demand reflected infrastructure momentum. However, concerns about a festive-season interest rate increase could dampen sentiment.
The bulletin draws on Shriram Finance’s nationwide network of fleet owners and vehicle dealers.