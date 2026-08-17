India’s Electric Car Exports Surge To $369 Million In Q1 FY27, Europe Emerges As Top Market

Representational Image

India’s electric vehicle export market is gaining significant traction, with shipments of electric motor cars witnessing a sharp increase in the first quarter of FY27. Europe emerged as the biggest destination, highlighting the growing acceptance of Indian-made EVs in international markets.

According to a report by PTI, India’s electric car export earnings surged to $369 million in Q1 FY27, compared with $22.2 million during the same period last year, Commerce Ministry data showed.

Export volumes also jumped to 10,802 vehicles from 1,309 units, reflecting stronger overseas demand and improving competitiveness of India’s electric mobility industry.

Spain, UK lead European demand

Spain emerged as India’s largest electric car export market during the quarter. Shipments to the country were valued at $146.4 million, accounting for nearly 40% of India's total exports in the category. India exported 4,007 electric vehicles to Spain, making it the leading destination by both value and volume.

The UK was the second-largest market, recording imports worth $78.7 million. Shipments increased dramatically from just one vehicle in the corresponding quarter of the previous year to 2,646 vehicles.

Other European countries also recorded substantial imports. India exported electric cars worth $25.1 million to Germany, followed by Norway at $21.1 million and Denmark at $21 million. Belgium and the Netherlands imported vehicles worth $12.9 million and $12 million, respectively.

Exports also reached Greece, Italy, Sweden and Poland, indicating that Indian electric vehicle manufacturers are expanding their presence across multiple European markets.

India’s electric car exports also extended beyond Europe, with several Asia-Pacific markets importing Indian-made vehicles. Japan accounted for $13.4 million in imports, while shipments to Israel, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea also contributed to the growth.

The expansion into developed markets points to improvements in the quality, safety standards and competitiveness of Indian EV manufacturing, according to an official.

Neighbouring markets remain important, with Nepal importing electric cars worth $8.1 million. However, the growing share of exports heading towards advanced European economies marks a shift in India’s EV export profile.