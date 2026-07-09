Uttar Pradesh: EV Subsidy Approvals Surge 241% In FY-26 As Electric Vehicle Adoption Rises

UP EV Subsidy Approvals Surge 241% In FY-26 As Electric Vehicle Adoption Rises | File Pic

Lucknow, July 9: The impact of the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy-2022, introduced by the Uttar Pradesh Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is now becoming clearly visible on the ground. In the financial year 2025-26, applications approved for EV subsidies in Uttar Pradesh increased by 241 percent compared to the previous year.

Uttar Pradesh's share in the total electric vehicles sold across the country has now reached 18 percent, and there is a plan to increase it to 30 percent in the near future.

Under the EV Subsidy Scheme operated by the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department, applications for 86,489 electric vehicles have so far been approved under the beneficiary category, out of which payments have already been made for more than 43,000 vehicles. The continuous rise in registrations, expansion of charging infrastructure, and a digital and transparent subsidy distribution system have placed Uttar Pradesh among the country's leading EV states.

According to the Transport Department, 15,091 applications in the categories of electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers, e-buses, and e-goods carriers (cargo vehicles) were approved between July 19, 2023, and March 31, 2024. Thereafter, 13,950 applications were approved during the financial year 2024-25.

In the financial year 2025-26, this number increased to 47,514, which is approximately 241 percent higher than the previous year. In addition, from April 1, 2026, to June 22, 2026, 9,934 applications were approved in less than two and a half months. This reflects the growing confidence and interest of people in electric vehicles across the state. The highest demand has been for electric two-wheelers. So far, subsidy applications have been approved for 61,417 electric two-wheelers, 24,959 electric four-wheelers, 104 e-goods carriers, and 9 e-buses.

The impact of the state government's EV policy is also visible at the national level. According to the NITI Aayog's 2024 report, Uttar Pradesh accounts for approximately 18 percent of all electric vehicles sold across the country. The state government and experts estimate that the impact of the new subsidy arrangement (Rs 440 crore) could increase this share to 25 to 30 percent over the next two years.

The number of electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh has now crossed 15 lakh. Along with promoting EV adoption, the Yogi government is rapidly expanding charging infrastructure. During the past five years, 2,316 electric vehicle charging stations have been established across Uttar Pradesh, including 540 fast chargers and 1,776 slow chargers.

Experts believe that nearly 38,000 charging stations will be required in the state to meet future demand. Keeping this objective in view, new charging stations are being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model through Uttar Pradesh Renewable and EV Infrastructure Limited (UPREV) at expressways, major cities, bus terminals, railway stations, and tourist destinations. High-speed chargers have already been installed on the Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Procedure to apply for subsidy

The state government has also made the EV subsidy distribution process completely digital and transparent. Under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy-2022, which came into effect on October 14, 2022, the entire application process is being conducted online through the upevsubsidy.in portal.

1. Visit the 'Apply Online' section on the portal and create a login ID and password.

2. After entering the vehicle registration number, the vehicle details linked to the portal are automatically populated. The applicant is required to fill in the remaining details, including bank account information and IFSC code.

3. Upload documents such as Aadhaar Card, PAN/GST (where applicable), bank passbook/cancelled cheque, vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), mobile number, photograph, and signature.

4. The application undergoes multi-level verification, including dealer-level verification, registration verification, and departmental verification. Final verification is carried out by the Transport Inspector (TI).

5. Under the new system, all applications except those related to e-buses are now processed and payments are made through the respective Regional Transport Office (RTO).

6. After approval, the subsidy amount is transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account.

7. Applicants can also check the status of their application on the portal by entering the vehicle number and the last five digits of the chassis number.