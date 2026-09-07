Alternative Fuel Vehicles Overtake Petrol Cars For First Time As CNG, Hybrid And EV Sales Rise

CNG/LPG, hybrid and electric vehicles together accounted for 41.95% of PV registrations in August |

India’s passenger vehicle market witnessed a significant change in consumer preferences in August 2026, with alternative fuel vehicles collectively overtaking petrol-powered vehicles for the first time.

Data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed that CNG/LPG, hybrid and electric vehicles together accounted for 41.95% of passenger vehicle registrations during the month.

Petrol and ethanol vehicles held a 40.85% share, although petrol continued to remain the largest single fuel category. The shift highlights the growing acceptance of cleaner and more cost-efficient mobility options among Indian buyers.

CNG, hybrids and EVs drive fuel transition

CNG and LPG vehicles emerged as the biggest contributors to the change, accounting for 25.28% of passenger vehicle registrations in August. Hybrid vehicles secured a 9.04% share, while electric vehicles accounted for 7.63%. Diesel vehicles made up 17.21% of the market.

The transition has accelerated significantly over the past year. In August 2025, alternative fuel vehicles had a combined market share of 35.26%, while petrol and ethanol vehicles dominated with 46.37%.

By July 2026, the gap had narrowed, with alternative fuels accounting for 40.59% compared with petrol’s 41.68%.

FADA said the rising popularity of alternative fuel vehicles was largely driven by lower ownership costs and consumer concerns over the transition to E20 petrol.

Passenger vehicle sales cross four lakh mark

The fuel shift coincided with strong growth in overall passenger vehicle registrations. Retail sales rose 16.14% year-on-year to 4.02 lakh units in August, marking the first time monthly registrations crossed the four lakh mark during the month.

Rural markets recorded stronger growth, with passenger vehicle registrations increasing 24.99% year-on-year. Urban markets witnessed a comparatively slower rise of 10.93%.

Across all automobile categories, total vehicle retail sales increased 17.51% annually to 24.23 lakh units. However, sales declined 6.48% compared with the record levels seen in July 2026.